HBO’s Bill Maher faces backlash after saying the N-word during TV interview

Late night TV host Bill Maher faced a flood of criticism for using the “N-word” in a TV interview with Nebraska Junior Sen. Ben Sasse on Real Time with Bill Maher Friday night.

As The New York Times reported, the pair were speaking about how adults still put on costumes for Halloween when Sasse said that doesn’t happen in his state.

“I’ve got to get to Nebraska more,” Maher responded.

“You’re welcome, we’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” Sasse said.

“Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n*****. No, it’s a joke,” Maher then said, looking toward the audience.

Maher’s use of the term was blasted by many social media users.

Some seemed shocked:

Me after watching that clip of Bill Maher pic.twitter.com/y099nvBsp0 — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) June 3, 2017

man, Maher didn't even come up with a joke. His joke literally was: I'm the N-word — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) June 3, 2017

Others didn’t seem as surprised that he made an offensive remark:

For me, the jig has been up on Bill Maher for a long time. So, nah. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 3, 2017

I can't believe Bill Maher said something racist, said no Muslim ever. #realtime — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017

Bill said that word so effortlessly. The whole phrase "house nigger" rolled off his tongue. Bill ain't new to this. At all. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher is a garbage person and has been for a while. https://t.co/CMRAZXKKd7 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 3, 2017

Still, others said he should apologize for saying it:



Story continues below Bill Maher would have never said "house N-Word" if he were interviewing President Obama. So don't excuse what he said. He should apologize. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 3, 2017

HBO issued a statement Saturday saying Maher’s use of the word was “completely inexcusable and tasteless.”

“We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show,” HBO said in the statement.

This is far from the first time that Maher’s words have generated controversy.

In 2014, Maher joked about the attack at Ottawa’s National War Memorial that killed Cpl. Nathan Cirillo by saying that the authorities were calling shooter Michael Zehaf-Bibeau “vanilla ISIS.”

More recently, Maher came under fire for hinting at an incestuous relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka.