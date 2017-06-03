HBO’s Bill Maher faces backlash after saying the N-word during TV interview
Late night TV host Bill Maher faced a flood of criticism for using the “N-word” in a TV interview with Nebraska Junior Sen. Ben Sasse on Real Time with Bill Maher Friday night.
As The New York Times reported, the pair were speaking about how adults still put on costumes for Halloween when Sasse said that doesn’t happen in his state.
“I’ve got to get to Nebraska more,” Maher responded.
“You’re welcome, we’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” Sasse said.
“Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n*****. No, it’s a joke,” Maher then said, looking toward the audience.
READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Bill Maher crosses the line
Maher’s use of the term was blasted by many social media users.
Some seemed shocked:
Others didn’t seem as surprised that he made an offensive remark:
Still, others said he should apologize for saying it:
HBO issued a statement Saturday saying Maher’s use of the word was “completely inexcusable and tasteless.”
“We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show,” HBO said in the statement.
This is far from the first time that Maher’s words have generated controversy.
In 2014, Maher joked about the attack at Ottawa’s National War Memorial that killed Cpl. Nathan Cirillo by saying that the authorities were calling shooter Michael Zehaf-Bibeau “vanilla ISIS.”
More recently, Maher came under fire for hinting at an incestuous relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.