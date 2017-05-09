COMMENTARY: Bill Maher crosses the line

First of all, let me state that most of the time, I like Bill Maher.

He’s a talented comedian and satirist, and although he is often labelled as a conservative-bashing liberal commentator, he has often taken swings at the Obama administration and even Hillary Clinton during her catastrophic run for the presidency.

Love him or hate him if you will, but there is one absolute about Bill Maher: he hates Donald Trump and I’m sure the feeling is mutual.

Maher was lampooning Trump long before he was a presidential candidate and he has certainly ramped up his disgust for Trump since the election, and with good cause.

But Maher’s latest rant against Trump crossed the line and has drawn criticism from media types of all political stripes.

Maher hinted that Ivanka Trump’s influence over her father on the Syrian missile attack was because of an incestuous relationship between the two.

Even the partisan studio audience for his Real Time with Bill Maher TV show gasped and groaned at Maher’s insinuation.

Bill Maher’s a smart guy.

He should realize that such “over the top” satire of the Trump family could backfire.

It could create unwanted sympathy for the devil, which is not what Maher wants, and not what America needs.