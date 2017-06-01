‘Make our planet great again’: Macron trolls Trump over Paris climate agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron chided his American counterpart Donald Trump for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement – and he did so by using Trump’s own words against him.

Fresh off of his protracted handshake battle with Trump last week, Macron gave a televised speech Thursday which he concluded in English, urging viewers to “make our planet great again.”

The remarks came hours after Trump confirmed that the U.S. would withdraw from the landmark accord, signed by over 190 countries in Paris in 2015, through which the world’s largest economy committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 per cent to 28 percent from 2005 levels by the year 2025.

Trump’s announcement drew condemnation from far and wide, with world leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel voicing their disappointment, and business leaders like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein also expressing their disgruntlement.

However, few comments are likely to rankle Trump as much as Macron’s.

In addition to putting a cheeky twist on Trump’s signature campaign cry, “Make America great again,” the recently-elected French president also made a bid to position France as the next global leader in the fight against climate change.

“To all scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, responsible citizens who were disappointed by the decision of the president of the United States, I want to say that they will find in France a second homeland,” Macron said.

“Come and work here with us, to work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment. I can assure you, France will not give up the fight.”

Macron also shared his newly coined climate change slogan on his official Twitter account.

