Elon Musk quits Trump advisory councils over Paris climate agreement pull-out
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that he will vacate his position on U.S. President Donald Trump‘s economic advisory councils, after Trump announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement.
Musk, who is also the founder of aerospace company SpaceX, has been a member of the White House’s manufacturing jobs council, infrastructure council and strategic and policy forum as an advisor.
READ MORE: Donald Trump has withdrawn U.S. from Paris Agreement
But the 45-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm his departure from Trump’s advisory boards, citing the president’s stance on climate change.
On Wednesday, Musk threatened to depart the councils if Trump didn’t pay heed to his advice not to pull out of the Paris accord.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.