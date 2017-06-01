Elon Musk quits Trump advisory councils over Paris climate agreement pull-out

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that he will vacate his position on U.S. President Donald Trump‘s economic advisory councils, after Trump announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement.

Musk, who is also the founder of aerospace company SpaceX, has been a member of the White House’s manufacturing jobs council, infrastructure council and strategic and policy forum as an advisor.

READ MORE: Donald Trump has withdrawn U.S. from Paris Agreement

But the 45-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm his departure from Trump’s advisory boards, citing the president’s stance on climate change.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

On Wednesday, Musk threatened to depart the councils if Trump didn’t pay heed to his advice not to pull out of the Paris accord.

Don't know which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017