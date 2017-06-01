2 more TTC employees fail random drug and alcohol testing

Two more Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees have failed random drug and alcohol testing since the policy was implemented just under a month ago.

That brings the total number of employees who failed random testing to four since the policy was implemented on May 8.

TTC Spokesman Brad Ross confirmed on Thursday that the two employees had failed drug tests specifically. He told Global News neither of the employees are vehicle operators, noting one was a unionized employee and the other, a non-unionized employee.

The other two employees, who Ross confirmed were also not operators, tested positive for alcohol and drugs on the first day of the policy’s implementation. One employee was suspended with pay until the results of the test came back, while the second employee’s tests came back hours later.

The TTC previously said in a statement “the overwhelming majority of employees, including those in safety sensitive positions, are professionals that attend work fit for duty and with the safety of their customers and colleagues as their absolute priority.”

An Ontario court dismissed an injunction request by the union representing TTC employees in April, to stop the transit agency from implementing a random alcohol and drug testing policy.

CEO Andy Byford said the positive tests on the first day indicated the TTC is justified in implementing this program.

Under the random testing policy, employees are subject to oral swabbing and breathalyzer tests.

With files from David Shum, Global News.