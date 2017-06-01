‘The peak has yet to come’: emergency officials say brace for higher lake levels

Much of the Okanagan is being doused by rain Thursday, creating even more concern when it comes to the flood fight.

Okanagan Lake rose another two centimeters within the last 24 hours, reaching 343.17 metres.

Central Okanagan emergency operations officials are reiterating, “it could be several more weeks before lake levels finally crest.”

“The peak has yet to come,” according to Central okanagan emergency operations.

While rainfall continues throughout the Okanagan, the severe thunderstorms that were forecast to potentially hit the valley Wednesday didn’t centre over the region.

Thunderstorms are still in the forecast for Thursday and Environment Canada has issued another severe thunderstorm watch for the central and north Okanagan.

“Isolated thunderstorms that are capable of producing 15-plus millimetres of rain over a relatively short period of time are possible,” according to Environment Canada. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Crews are out across the Okanagan continuing to assess and repair any flood-stricken areas. Homeowners are being asked to keep all flood protection measures, such as sandbags, in place.