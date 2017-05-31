Okanagan Lake could rise another 10 centimetres, forecasters predict

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre is predicting Okanagan Lake could rise another 10 centimeters before it starts subsiding.

As of Wednesday morning the lake was at 343.15 metres. Full pool is 342.48 metres.

Thunderstorms in the forecast are expected to bring between five to 10 millimetres of rain in Vernon, Penticton and Kelowna, along with strong wind and heavy rain.

Storms are forecast to continue Thursday night before the weather clears on Friday.

“Residents are reminded that the current flooding is a weather-driven event and situations continue to evolve,” according to a Central Okanagan Emergency Operations news release. “Sudden changes in weather can increase the risk of flooding.”

Mission Creek is also expected to rise and residents living along the creek are asked to prepare.