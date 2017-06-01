West Kelowna residents hoping canal dam will save homes

Residents of the Green Bay Mobile Home Park in West Kelowna no longer have lakefront property, as their homes are now nearly floating as flood water rises.

Their waterside homes on a canal are looking more like a southern U.S. bayou Wednesday night.

Sandbags are holding back the canal water, fed by Okanagan Lake, but ground water is seeping up behind the fortified lines.

The District of Lake Country has told the park manager crews will attempt to dam the canal Thursday and begin lowering the water with pumps.

Water began to impact properties in the mobile home park May 12, said resident Darren Baker, but it has only been in the last few days that groundwater has become the new battle.

Residents of the 37 homes at the park are manning pumps in their homes and on their properties 24/7, said Eva Stacey.

If the canal draining is not successful, residents have been told their power will be shut off and they will be placed under evacuation order.