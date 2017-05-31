Kelowna flooding causes more lakeside closures

As Okanagan Lake continues to rise, so too does the number of lakeside spaces being closed.

Beach access from Lake Avenue to Burne Avenue, south of the Bennett Bridge, was closed Wednesday for public safety reasons.

“The temporary closures include the previously announced Lake Avenue beach access including the pedestrian bridge as well as beach access points at McTavish Avenue, Vimy Avenue, Beach Avenue and Burne Avenue. These closures will be in effect until flood waters subside and crews are able to remove flood barriers from the area,” parks supervisor Ted Sophonow said in a news release.

Okanagan Lake 4 cms higher than Tuesday, now sitting at 343.15. That is

.15 higher than 1948 Environment Canada record at Bennett Bridge. pic.twitter.com/2knyvLjL2u — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) May 31, 2017

The city also closed the Water Street boat launch Wednesday afternoon. Two large pumps are flushing water away from from the area and crews are sandbagging around those pumps to make sure the water stays at bay.

Manhattan Park beach access and Francis Avenue beach access, City Park water park, Maude Roxby Bird Sanctuar and the trail access from Okanagan Lake to Cascia Linear Park are also still closed along with Sutherland Bay boat launch.