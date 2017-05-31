Three men arrested for separate alleged sexual offences on Lower Mainland transit

Three men have been arrested following separate alleged sexual offences that happened on the transit system over the last month.

The first victim, a woman who was travelling to pick up her daughter, alleges she was groped by a man sitting beside her on an eastbound bus on 41st Avenue at Fraser Street on April 29. According to Transit Police, the man got off the bus at 41st Avenue and Windsor Street after the victim resisted and told him not to touch her.

She immediately reported the incident to Transit Police.

A second similar incident happened on an eastbound bus on Hastings Street near Boundary Road when a woman, who was travelling to BCIT, was allegedly groped by a man sitting beside her on May 9. The victim tried to push his hand away but when he continued, she got up and changed seats. Eventually the woman got off the bus at BCIT and reported the incident. The suspect stayed on the bus.

Transit Police launched investigations into both incidents and after looking at video from both buses, identified the suspect as Chia Ning Liu.

Liu is well-known to police and was eventually arrested by Transit Police at Waterfront Station on May 20.

The 60-year-old Liu has no fixed address and has already appeared in court. He has been remanded into custody until June 5, when he is scheduled to appear in court in Vancouver.

Following Liu’s arrest, an incident in Surrey was reported to Transit Police on May 21.

A woman alleges a man made sexual comments to her for several minutes and reached into his pants, several times, to touch himself on a Surrey bus. The suspect was taken into custody, interviewed and later released with conditions. The 44-year-old suspect, who is also known to police and a resident of Surrey, is scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on July 6.

And the last alleged sexual offence involved a man exposing his genitals to another man on a Canada Line train in the Olympic Village on May 27. The suspect left the station and according to Transit Police, exposed himself a second time to another man at a bus stop in the 500-block of West 2nd Avenue.

Both incidents were reported to the transit authority officers but they were unable to find the suspect. Roughly two hours later, reports were again received that a man matching the description of the suspect was waving around scissors while yelling at passersby and exposing himself in the 3900-block of Point Grey Road.

The 21-year-old suspect lives in Vancouver and was arrested at 4th Avenue and Wallace Street and charged with two counts of an Indecent Act.

He will be appearing in Vancouver Provincial Court on July 12.