Projet Montréal courts Southwest Mayor Benoit Dorais

Valérie Plante, leader of Projet Montréal, the main opposition party, courts another borough mayor to her side.

Southwest Borough Mayor Benoit Dorais announced Wednesday that he will be joining the Projet Montréal team.

The news comes five months after Dorais left another opposition party, Coalition Montréal. Since December Dorais sat as an Independent.

Dorais said he chose Projet Montréal because of matching views, “I have progressive values so it is important for me to join a party that is progressive.”

READ MORE: Kevin Copps seeks Projet Montreal nomination for CDN-NDG mayor

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre had also attempted to persuade the high profile candidate to join his party.

“It’s not a choice against somebody, its a choice for me, for a party, for values and that’s why I choose Projet Montréal,” Dorais said.

Plante was elected leader of Projet Montréal last December.

READ MORE: Projet Montreal leader Valérie Plante talks future, taking on Denis Coderre

The Municipal election is set to be held on November 5th.