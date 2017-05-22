Politics
May 22, 2017 7:58 pm

Kevin Copps seeks Projet Montreal nomination for CDN-NDG mayor

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Kevin Copps announced he will be seeking nomination as Projet Montreal's candidate for mayor of Montreal's largest borough Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Dan Spector / Global News
With municipal elections slated for next fall, Kevin Copps announced Monday he is seeking to be Projet Montreal’s mayoral candidate in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG).

CDN-NDG is Montreal’s largest borough.

“I think it’s time for a change,” Copps said. “We need positive change in our borough.”

READ MORE: Residents say CDN-NDG not listening to snow removal complaints

Copps said snow removal and traffic are issues within the borough.

“I’m not doing this for any personal motivation,” he said. “I’m not doing this out of animosity. I’m doing this as a citizen who is not satisfied with where this borough is going.”

READ MORE: Côtes-des-Neiges-NDG borough mayor Russell Copeman joins Coderre’s team

In 2013, Copps ran for office under Équipe Denis Coderre.

Current borough mayor Russell Copeman said he will be seeking reelection.

The municipal elections will be held Nov. 5.

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
Cote-des-Neiges
denis coderre
Kevin Copps
Montreal municipal politics
Notre-Dame-de-Grace
Russell Copeman

