Kevin Copps seeks Projet Montreal nomination for CDN-NDG mayor

With municipal elections slated for next fall, Kevin Copps announced Monday he is seeking to be Projet Montreal’s mayoral candidate in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG).

CDN-NDG is Montreal’s largest borough.

“I think it’s time for a change,” Copps said. “We need positive change in our borough.”

Copps said snow removal and traffic are issues within the borough.

“I’m not doing this for any personal motivation,” he said. “I’m not doing this out of animosity. I’m doing this as a citizen who is not satisfied with where this borough is going.”

In 2013, Copps ran for office under Équipe Denis Coderre.

Current borough mayor Russell Copeman said he will be seeking reelection.

The municipal elections will be held Nov. 5.