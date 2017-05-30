Fires in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick leaves families without homes

Separate house fires have displaced several people in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

The Canadian Red Cross says six adults were forced out of their apartment building in downtown Sydney, N.S., late Monday, after a fire broke out in one unit and sent smoke throughout several apartments.

Also in Nova Scotia, a family of five was displaced by a fire that damaged their bungalow in Murray Siding, near Truro.

The couple and three children, aged 11 to 17, were not home at the time of the fire, which was reported by a passing driver.

In New Brunswick, a man was being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a home in Riverview on Monday.

The Red Cross is helping with emergency lodging, food and clothing for a woman and two young children.