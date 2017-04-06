Canada
April 6, 2017 11:43 am
Updated: April 6, 2017 11:47 am

Halifax Fire services responding to large blaze in Fall River, N.S.

By Global News

Halifax Fire crews attend a blaze on Sutherland Drive in Fall River, N.S.

Natasha Pace/Global News
A A

Halifax Fire crews are responding to a large structure in Fall River on Sutherland Drive.

The roof of the building has collapsed after the firefighters said the fire had spread throughout the house.

Firefighters are currently working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading while Halifax Regional Police currently have Sutherland Drive blocked to traffic..

At one point live ammunition was reportedly going off inside the structure.

— More to come

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fall River
Fall River Nova Scotia
Fall River NS Fire
Fire
Halifax
Halifax fire
Nova Scotia

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News