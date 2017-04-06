Halifax Fire services responding to large blaze in Fall River, N.S.

Halifax Fire crews are responding to a large structure in Fall River on Sutherland Drive.

The roof of the building has collapsed after the firefighters said the fire had spread throughout the house.

As you can see, the house is being completely gutted by the fire #FallRiver #NS @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/9lDPXoN3OL — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) April 6, 2017

Firefighters are currently working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading while Halifax Regional Police currently have Sutherland Drive blocked to traffic..

At one point live ammunition was reportedly going off inside the structure.



— More to come