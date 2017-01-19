Rural Halifax communities gain new firefighters

Fighting fires in rural areas is primarily done by volunteers. It’s a challenge 23 men and women from across Halifax Regional Municipality are stepping up to take on.

“I felt like I wanted to do more for my community and becoming a volunteer firefighter is the best way I could think of doing that,” said Christina Sands, an Upper Tantallon hair stylist who’s now also serving her community as an emergency first responder.

Sands is part of the latest batch of volunteer graduates with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE).

The recruits will serve rural stations from Middle Musquodoboit to Sambro.

“Most of our rural communities only have volunteers serving their fire stations. Some of our more rural stations like Sheet Harbour have career firefighters during the weekdays but during the evenings and weekends it’s their neighbours looking after them,” said Beth VanGorder, the volunteer recruitment manager for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

VanGorder says there are just over 400 volunteers in the fleet but more are needed for communities outside of the urban core. Finding enough recruits who are interested and able is challenging.

“It’s harder and harder to find young people that are living in the rural areas. Our population is aging, people are moving into the city for education and then staying for careers,” VanGorder said.

All volunteers must live in the area they serve and complete seven weekends of training before they can become certified.

While in training, recruits wear bright orange helmets. Once they complete their course, they’re presented with black helmets – a symbol of active duty.

The black helmets symbolize the beginning of their volunteer firefighting service @hfxfire @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/csdGtWKxAJ — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) January 19, 2017

It’s a moment Sands welcomed with open arms and hopes inspires others to follow in her footsteps.

“Get up and help your community and make that difference that could save a life,” she said.

The Volunteer Recruit Training program runs twice a year. The next session begins in March.