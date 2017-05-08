Crime
May 8, 2017 12:24 pm

RCMP investigating as woman’s body found after fire in N.B.

By Staff Global News

File: RCMP are investigating after a body was found after a house fire in Deerville, N.B.

File/Global News
RCMP are investigating after the body of woman was discovered following a fire at a home near Deerville, N.B.

According to police, they responded to the scene of the fire at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Representatives from the Office of the Fire Marshal and Coroner Services also arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

