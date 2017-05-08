RCMP investigating as woman’s body found after fire in N.B.
RCMP are investigating after the body of woman was discovered following a fire at a home near Deerville, N.B.
According to police, they responded to the scene of the fire at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Representatives from the Office of the Fire Marshal and Coroner Services also arrived on scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
