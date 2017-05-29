Crime
Older woman, daughter threatened by men during break and enter : Cape Breton police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Cape Breton police say an elderly woman and her daughter were threatened with a weapon during a break in

Cape Breton Regional Police
Police are looking for two men accused of breaking into a Cape Breton home and threatening an elderly woman and her daughter with a weapon.

They say the two men entered the home on Peppett Street in North Sydney at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

They say a 74-year-old woman and her 34-year-daughter were in the home at the time and that one of the men allegedly confronted them with a weapon.

Police didn’t indicate the type of weapon, but say no one suffered any serious injuries.

They say the men fled on foot and that a canine unit was called in to help with the investigation.

