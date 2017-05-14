Cape Breton police charge Sydney man with drug trafficking

The Cape Breton Regional Police say they have arrested a man and seized drugs after executing a search warrant at a residence on Ingoville Street in Sydney on Friday.

A quantity of hydromorphone tablets, pepper spray, stolen property and other drug paraphernalia were located as a result of the search.

A 49-year-old Sydney man, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested and remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Center.

He is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday to face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking in hydromorphone, possession of an unauthorized weapon (Pepper Spray), two counts of possession of stolen property, four counts of breaching a recognizance order and one count of breaching a probation order.

