Alberta man handed $2,500 ticket, accused of driving motorcycle at high speeds while impaired

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 30-year-old man from Calgary has been charged with impaired driving and stunting — the fine for which is $2,422.50 in Nova Scotia.

According to the RCMP’s South Shore detachment, they clocked a motorcycle at 156 km/h in a 100 km/h zone shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police say results from a breath test carried out during the RCMP’s investigation indicate the man was driving while at approximately twice the legal limit.

The man is now facing charges of impaired driving and stunting.

As a result of the impaired driving charge, his licence has been suspended for 90 days while the stunting charge means that his vehicle has been impounded.

The man is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Aug. 9, 2017.