Nova Scotia RCMP charge 74-year-old man with stunting

One man’s Mother’s Day didn’t end as expected after the Nova Scotia RCMP charged a 74-year-old man with stunting, suspended his license for seven days and seized his vehicle.

According to police, they observed a car travelling at high speeds on Highway 104 near Pine Tree in Pictou County, N.S.

Police say the vehicle was clocked going 165 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia mastermind of investment scam ordered to pay $1.1 million to victims

In addition to having his vehicle seized and his license suspended, the man, who had three children with him in the vehicle, faces a fine of $2,422 in relation to the stunting charge.

RCMP are now reminding Nova Scotians that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions in the province. They encourage citizens to contact the RCMP if they see anyone driving unsafely.