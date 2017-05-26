Witness testifies seeing bleeding man ‘slouched over the couch’ in Shawn Douglas murder trial

The jury trial for three men accused of killing Shawn Douglas continued Friday.

Dennis Thompson, Johnathon Peepeetch and Joshua Wilson are on trial for the first-degree murder of the 54-year-old back in August 2014.

Thirty-two-year old Virgil Mosquito took the stand Friday. He told the courtroom that he, his sister, a cousin and a “white Caucasian male” went to a house party in the 1600-block of Toronto Street on a summer day in August.

Mosquito said he did not know the man and never got his name, but his cousin had talked to him outside a Triple 8 Pizza.

“She talked to everybody,” Mosquito said.

It was at this restaurant that the group decided to head to the house located at 1682 Toronto St.

Mosquito described the man as having white hair, adding he appeared to take interest in his cousin.

The group decided they would take one car to the house. His cousin’s car would be dropped off and they would take the “white male’s” car, he told jurors.

READ MORE: First-degree murder trial for 3 men accused of killing Shawn Douglas begins

Mosquito told jurors that liquor, beer and lines of cocaine were passed around at the party. He recalled feeling “bad vibes.”

He went on to tell the court room he saw three men beating up the white man who had accompanied them. He recalled seeing him “slouched over the couch,” and the victim appeared to be bleeding.

While his memory is fuzzy, Mosquito told the court three men wearing white bandanas threatened him with a hatchet and a knife.

That’s when he fled, he told the courtroom.

“What would’ve happened if I stopped running?” Mosquito asked. “Those guys are going to stab me up?”

When the Crown asked if any of the people were in the courtroom, Mosquito identified Joshua Wilson.

Court also heard testimony from Const. Brad Young. He attended the scene August 7th. He told the courtroom he answered a call about a break and enter near Reynolds Street.

READ MORE: New trial ordered for Regina murder case when three accused show up in court without lawyers

When he arrived, he picked up an agitated man wearing no shoes. The man was identified as Virgil Mosquito. He was arrested for public intoxication, Young said.

At that time, another call came in for assistance at 1682 Toronto St. Young arrived at the house at around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 7. When he arrived, he said the woman at the house was known to police. She let him in and inside, he said he saw spots of blood on the couch and on the fridge.

Cpl. Michael Seel was also on the stand. He answered a 9-1-1 call from neighbours at 222 Quebec St. who reported seeing a person being put into the trunk of a blue sedan.

The recorded incident was entered into evidence for the jury to see.

Shawn Douglas was found dead in a rural field northeast of Regina on Aug. 9, 2014.