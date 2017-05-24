Winnipeg Blue Bombers kick off rookie camp

WINNIPEG — 51 players hit the field on Wednesday for the start of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ 3-day rookie camp.

“Holy jumping these guys are just dying to get out there on the football field,” head coach Mike O’Shea said.

“It’s different than mini-camp because you have shoulder pads on, and there’s a little bit more thumping. I think the players are excited.”

Among the new players getting a feel for the Canadian style of game is recent first overall draft pick Faith Ekakitie.

“Needless to say I got a lot of work to do,” Ekakitie said.

“Right now things are still kind of spinning just cause I’m trying to pick up the defence and play fast, but to play fast I need to pick things up real quick.”

Seven of the club’s eight draft picks practiced on Wednesday with Manitoba Bisons offensive lineman Geoff Gray the lone exception. He remains property of the Green Bay Packers after he signed a priority free agent contract following the NFL Draft.

Four local players from the junior Winnipeg Rifles are also on the field this week. Receivers Xander Tachinski and Brendan Naujoks, running back Michael Ritchott and defensive back Andrew Ricard are all getting a taste of the CFL. For Tachinski it’s the second straight season he’s received an invite to training camp to not only hone his receiving skills, but to also see how the pros train and practice.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” Tachinski said. “Getting the chance to put on the blue and gold and learn from some of the best coaches in the CFL, it’s an unbelievable opportunity.”

International receiver Stephen Burton was a no show on day one of rookie camp. According to O’Shea, Burton didn’t make his flight, so the club placed him on the suspended list.

Rookie camp continues on Thursday at Investors Group Field. The rest of the players will take to the field for the start of main camp on Sunday.

