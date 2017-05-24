Politics
May 24, 2017 8:38 am

Domestic violence services coming to First Nations communities in Miramichi

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, flanked by Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc, left, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, right and Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, hosts a meeting of Atlantic premiers in Saint John, N.B. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/The Can
The New Brunswick government is setting up services for victims of intimate partner violence for three First Nations communities in the Miramichi region.

The Eel Ground First Nation is providing office space for the program, and an outreach co-ordinator will travel to two other nearby aboriginal communities to meet with women.

A co-ordinator will also help aboriginal women living off First Nations.

The program is offering crisis intervention, risk assessment, safety planning, sexual assault services, and the arrangement of safe meeting places.

