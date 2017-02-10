New Brunswick, 6 Maliseet First Nations reach Sisson Mine deal

An accommodation agreement has been reached between the New Brunswick government and six Maliseet First Nations regarding the development of the Sisson Mine.

Premier Brian Gallant said Friday the agreement is a step forward and demonstrates to the federal government that the province did everything it could to consult and accommodate First Nations communities.

“The economic impact of the Sisson Mine project would be significant for New Brunswick,” Gallant said. “During the 18 month construction process, Sisson Partnership would invest $579 million in the province and approximately 500 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase with an additional 300 jobs over the 27 year life of the mine.”

He said the revenue impact is expected to be approximately $20 million during construction and $26 million per year over mine’s lifespan.

The agreement, Gallant said, shares a projected 9.8 per cent of provincial revenue with First Nations generated by the metallic mineral tax. That includes $3 million upon federal environmental approval, 35 per cent of the first $2 million in royalties received by the province annually and 3.5 per cent of additional royalties.

Chris Zahovskis, who is president and CEO of Northcliff Resources which co-owns the Sisson Partnership, says finalizing the agreements is a big step in having the project move forward.

Village of Stanley Mayor Mark Foreman said the agreement is a chance for growth in the communities surrounding the future mine. Foreman, who was one of several mayors in attendance Friday, said the village has been involved with the project for 15 years.

“It’s about time,” Foreman said. “I think it’s good news for everybody involved. They’ve (the province) worked out issues with everybody that we had to and I guess we can move on from this point.”

He said it means “guaranteed employment” for New Brunswickers and said it will “bring people home.”

Carelton-Victoria Liberal MLA Andrew Harvey said the company has committed to employing New Brunswickers.

Harvey said all the communities will benefit from economic growth including jobs and tax revenue.

The province and the First Nations have jointly submitted the agreement to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

The agreement will become part of the agency’s review, and the provincial government says it expects this should result in a decision on federal environmental approval within months.

Calls to all six Maliseet First Nations communities were not returned by deadline.

