Labatt 150 hits shelves ahead of Canada’s big celebration

Fans of Labatt 50 are in for a surprise when they go to purchase their favourite alcoholic beverage between now and Canada Day. The beer has been rebranded ‘Labatt 150’ in recognition of Canada’s 150th birthday this year. According to Labatt’s Director of Marketing, Andrew Oosterhuis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau actually beat them to the punch.

“He released a photo of Labatt 150, not knowing that we were actually planning on releasing this as a rebranded product. So he helped start the conversation early.”

Labatt has been operating for 170 years and is the largest brewer in Canada.

Oosterhuis went on to describe the experience of seeing the prime minister make reference to the iconic beer.

“It was a special moment as a marketer when the leader of our country is recognizing his favourite brand and pitching an idea that we already had in the pipeline, so we look forward to sending him the actual produced product as a gift.”

The brand was first launched in 1950 by John and Hugh Labatt – grandsons of founder John K. Labatt. It was named Anniversary Ale and was created to denote the anniversary of the partnership of the pair. It was later renamed Labatt 50.

The beer has been shipped to stores nationwide and will be available in six and 15-packs of 355 ml cans, and 24-packs of 473 ml cans. They’ll be available throughout the summer in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, and Newfoundland.