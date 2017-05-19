Man charged in Regina’s second homicide of 2017

Murder charges have now been laid in Regina’s second homicide of the year.

Forty-six year-old Rodney Nippi was killed after someone entered his 12th Ave. home Sunday night and assaulted him with a weapon.

Police have now charged 25-year-old Christopher Sean Pascal with second degree murder.

Pascal will make his first court appearance on Friday morning.