May 19, 2017 10:56 am

Man charged in Regina’s second homicide of 2017

By Web Producer  Global News

Murder charges have now been laid in Regina’s second homicide of the year.

Alexa Huffman / Global News
Forty-six year-old Rodney Nippi was killed after someone entered his 12th Ave. home Sunday night and assaulted him with a weapon.

READ MORE: Regina police identify victim of city’s second homicide of 2017

Police have now charged 25-year-old Christopher Sean Pascal with second degree murder.

Pascal will make his first court appearance on Friday morning.

Global News