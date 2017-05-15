Regina police investigating second homicide of 2017

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a homicide after receiving a call about an assault on Sunday night.

Police responded to a call, which came just before 8 p.m., about an assailant entering a home in the 1400-block of 12th Avenue. The assailant allegedly attacked a resident with a weapon and left the scene.

When police arrived, they found an injured and unresponsive male. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived and despite the efforts of first responders the man succumbed to injury.

Then, police secured the scene for investigation and requested the coroner, in addition to the major crimes and forensic identification units.

Police said the victim has been identified as a 46-year-old Regina man. The process of notifying next of kin is still underway.

Officials with the RPS say the investigation is still in the early phases and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

This is Regina’s second homicide of 2017.