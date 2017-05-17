Nova Scotia Election: Liberals release platform with $1.08 billion in spending and tax cuts

Nova Scotia’s Liberals have released an election platform that includes a total of $1.08 billion in spending commitments and tax cuts over four years.

The platform is based on last month’s budget that was tabled but not voted on in the legislature and contains a number of promises that were already announced on the campaign trail.

A new initiative not previously announced is a rent supplement expansion aimed at reducing the wait list for affordable housing by 30 per cent, and would top up the total amount spent on the program to nearly $30 million a year by the fourth year.

READ MORE: All our Nova Scotia Election 2017 coverage

There are also two significant shifts in health care that include allowing doctors to choose where and how they practice and a signalling that a Liberal government is open to creating more long term care beds if needed, although no numbers or costs were included.

The Liberals had already promised several major initiatives in the budget that are also part of their platform, including a pledge to reduce taxes for 500,00 low- and middle-income earners and a pre-primary initiative for four-year-olds that would include 9,000 children by 2020 at an annual cost of about $49 million.

The Liberals are the last of the three main parties to officially announce a platform for the May 30 vote.