Calgary Stampede midway food and drinks: what’s new for 2017

The Calgary Stampede is giving visitors a sneak peek at the new food and drinks available for purchase at the midway in 2017.

There are 40 new additions for 2017, including deep-fried Jello-O and chicken feet on a stick.

“These are foods you won’t forget,” midway operations manager James Radke said in a news release. “They push the envelope of traditional midway food.”

“Our goal is to have you find your new favourite flavours on the Stampede midway.”

New food at the 2017 Calgary Stampede:

World’s Hottest Pizza

Pizza infused with ghost peppers. The Stampede says a bite of this pizza will send you running for a glass of water.

Chili Chill-Chill

Freshly squeezed lemonade infused with three different chili peppers and a hint of lime. The Chili Chill-Chill will heat you up and chill you down at the same time.

Canadian Bacon Pickle Balls

Bacon is wrapped around a hot dog and pickle, cut in half, battered and then deep fried. Each is served on a stick.

Funnel Cake Poutine

A Pennsylvania Dutch funnel cake with a Canadian twist – the addition of cheese curds and gravy.

Maple Bacon Artisan Donuts

Warm mini donuts topped with cinnamon and icing sugar.

Crispy Chicken Feet on a Stick

Exactly what it sounds like: crispy chicken feet on a stick.

Cheese Curds

Deep-fried cheese with options including curds, mozzarella sticks, hot and spicy jalapeño cheese and cheddar bites.

One-Metre-Long Sausage

A metre-long saussage topped with sautéed bell peppers, onions and a house sauce.

Deep Fried Jell-O

Each ball is stuffed with Jell-O, deep fried and then sprinkled with a sweet powdered sugar.

Waffle Taco

Ice cream rolled and mixed with multiple toppings then put in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone.

Mini Doughnut-Chata

A Mexican Horchata taken to the next level. Cinnamon Dulce rice milk is topped with whipped cream that has been sprinkled with toffee bits and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. The drink is finished with a caramel drizzle and served in a glass rimmed with toffee bits.

The 2017 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.