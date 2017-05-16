Nova Scotia Tories drop candidate over social media posts

The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives have dropped Jad Crnogorac, their candidate in Dartmouth South, as a result of social media posts she made in the past.

The Conservative campaign announced the decision in a press release on Tuesday. The release does not make mention of any specific tweet.

Here are some of the tweets made from her account.

Me after my cheat meal and i have eaten too much .. pic.twitter.com/5nTOITQ4PQ — Jad Crnogorac (@jadcrnogorac) March 21, 2015

Not 1 white person was nominated for a BET Award. If thats not inequality… I dont know what is. 🙄 — Jad Crnogorac (@jadcrnogorac) June 28, 2016



My co worker just said "isnt womens viagra called a Roofie". Hahahahahhahahahaha i needed a good laugh. 😆 — Jad Crnogorac (@jadcrnogorac) October 29, 2015

Crgnogorac is the third candidate to be dropped by their party during the campaign for posts they had previously made on their personal social media accounts. One candidate from each of the major parties has been now been ousted.

Liberal candidate Matt McKnight resigned after Global News asked the party about a tweet he posted nearly four years ago that made light of Down syndrome.

On Monday, NDP candidate Bill McEwen resigned over a controversial blog he ran depicting sexist and misogynistic comments.

Crnogorac could not be immediately reached for comment.