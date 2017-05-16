Nova Scotia Election 2017

More
Nova Scotia Election 2017
May 16, 2017 2:55 pm
Updated: May 16, 2017 3:10 pm

Nova Scotia Tories drop candidate over social media posts

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Jad Crnogorac was dropped as the Progressive Conservative candidate for Dartmouth South as a result of posts she made on her Twitter account

Jad Crnogorac/Twitter
A A

The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives have dropped Jad Crnogorac, their candidate in Dartmouth South, as a result of social media posts she made in the past.

The Conservative campaign announced the decision in a press release on Tuesday. The release does not make mention of any specific tweet.

READ MORE: Dartmouth East NDP candidate resigns over controversial online content

Here are some of the tweets made from her account.

Crgnogorac is the third candidate to be dropped by their party during the campaign for posts they had previously made on their personal social media accounts. One candidate from each of the major parties has been now been ousted.

Liberal candidate Matt McKnight resigned after Global News asked the party about a tweet he posted nearly four years ago that made light of Down syndrome.

On Monday, NDP candidate  Bill McEwen resigned over a controversial blog he ran depicting sexist and misogynistic comments.

Watch: Nova Scotia Liberal candidate removed for Down syndrome tweet

Crnogorac could not be immediately reached for comment.
Report an error
Gary Burrill
Jad Crnogorac
Jamie Baillie
Matt McKnight
Nova Scotia Election
Nova Scotia Election 2017
Nova Scotia Liberals
Nova Scotia NDP
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives
Stephen McNeil

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News