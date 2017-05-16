Nova Scotia Tories drop candidate over social media posts

The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives have dropped Jad Crnogorac, their candidate in Dartmouth South, as a result of social media posts she made in the past.
The Conservative campaign announced the decision in a press release on Tuesday. The release does not make mention of any specific tweet.
READ MORE: Dartmouth East NDP candidate resigns over controversial online content
Here are some of the tweets made from her account.
Crgnogorac is the third candidate to be dropped by their party during the campaign for posts they had previously made on their personal social media accounts. One candidate from each of the major parties has been now been ousted.
Liberal candidate Matt McKnight resigned after Global News asked the party about a tweet he posted nearly four years ago that made light of Down syndrome.
On Monday, NDP candidate Bill McEwen resigned over a controversial blog he ran depicting sexist and misogynistic comments.
Watch: Nova Scotia Liberal candidate removed for Down syndrome tweet
Crnogorac could not be immediately reached for comment.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.