Dartmouth East NDP candidate resigns over controversial online content

Dartmouth East NDP candidate Bill McEwen has resigned, after controversial online comments from him surfaced.

The party announced the resignation Monday evening, shortly after CTV News aired comments made online by the former candidate.

“I apologize for my past actions and believe that I must be accountable to my community and the residents of Dartmouth East for inappropriate statements I made and supported in the past,” McEwen said in an emailed statement sent by the party.

A cached version of a website called The BullPen, says McEwen launched it in 2011.

It’s a magazine for “men. Not Women. Not Children,” according to its cached “about” section.

“In a world of breast implants, fast food and cheap beer — what’s not to love about being a man?” is the first line used to describe a section on the site called “Man-Sanity.”

“The BullPen’s editorial column takes time to celebrate the awesomeness that comes with owning a pair of nuts. Of course there’s always lots of space to mock the d-bags of this world too.”

His resignation comes exactly one week after Pictou East candidate, Matt MacKnight was booted from his party‘s slate in the wake of questions from Global News about controversial comments he made on Facebook and Twitter.

The Dartmouth East slate has quickly gone from one of the most crowded fields to one of the thinnest.

Less than two weeks ago, independent candidate and incumbent Andrew Younger resigned for personal reasons.

The remaining candidates are Tory, Tim Halman, Liberal, Edgar Burns, and Green Party candidate Matthew Richey.

The deadline for nominating candidates has passed, so the NDP will not be able to replace him on the ballot.