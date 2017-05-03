Incumbent Andrew Younger withdraws from Dartmouth East election

Former Dartmouth East MLA Andrew Younger is withdrawing from his re-election campaign in the Nova Scotia provincial election.

Younger made the announcement on his Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Younger said that as his campaign got underway, “personal issues have unfortunately determined I must withdraw.”

The longtime MLA went on to say a medical issue on the weekend saw him briefly hospitalized, which “identified a previously unknown health issue that will require my full attention.”

He also said a recent breach of his family’s privacy meant he could not devote the time needed to campaign.

“With the latest breach of our personal privacy, we have decided as a family, that it is not healthy for us to be part of a system which encourages the release of confidential, personal, and health information of its elected officials, those seeking office, and their families,” he said in the statement.

Younger was first elected in 2009, but won under the Liberal banner. Two years ago, he was dismissed from both cabinet and caucus after he was accused of misleading reporters about a court case in which he was called as a witness but invoked parliamentary privilege when he refused to testify.

Prior to being elected as MLA, Younger was a city councillor.

With Younger dropping out of the election, Dartmouth East could become a three-way race between the three major parties, however, the riding has been staunchly Liberal.