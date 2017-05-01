Nova Scotia Election: Dartmouth East candidates

Quick take: Dartmouth East will be a riding to watch during the election. Former Liberal MLA Andrew Younger is running as an independent after he was kicked out of the Liberal caucus in 2015. Since 1960 only two independent MLAs have been elected in a general election.

Candidates

Liberal: Edgar Burns is one of the youngest candidates in the election. The 27-year-old has an extensive resume with the Liberals having worked for Liberal MPs Geoff Regan and Andy Fillmore and volunteered for Younger when he was a Liberal. He’s currently articling at BoyneClarke LLP, the law firm that represented Younger when he was a witness in a court case two years ago.

Progressive Conservative: Tim Halman is a teacher at Prince Andrew High School. In 2014, he was named Canada’s Everyday Political Citizen by the non-partisan charity Samara Canada. He won the award for his work engaging youth in politics. Halman was acclaimed as the PC candidate for Dartmouth East in June 2016 but took a leave of absence when his wife was diagnosed with cancer — she died in March 2017.

NDP: Bill McEwan is a Canadian Forces veteran who retired in 2011. Since then he has worked as a journalist and IT professional, according to his bio.

Independent: Younger has held the riding since 2009, but he won both elections under the Liberal banner. He was booted from cabinet and caucus after he was accused of misleading reporters about a court case in which he was called as a witness but refused to take the stand — invoking parliamentary privilege. Prior to entering provincial politics, Younger was a city councillor.

Riding background

History: Younger won the 2013 election with 63.85 per cent of the vote. Other than two NDP victories in the riding in the early 2000s, the riding has been staunchly Liberal since the 1980s.

Boundaries: The riding is bounded by Portland Street, Main Street, the circumferential highway, and the Forest Hills Extension.

Demographics: Dartmouth East includes homes along Lake Micmac, as well as a major shopping district on Main Street and the Akerley campus of the Nova Scotia Community College.