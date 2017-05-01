Nova Scotia Election: Dartmouth South candidates

Quick take: With no incumbent, Dartmouth South will be a riding to watch in this election. Marian Mancini is the NDP MLA for the riding but isn’t reoffering.

Candidates

Liberal: Vishal Bhardwaj is a quality assurance manager with a multinational manufacturing firm. He has volunteered on Liberal campaigns at the provincial and federal level. He immigrated to Canada in 2002.

Progressive Conservative: Jad Crnogorac is a personal trainer at GoodLife Fitness and owns and operates a personal training and nutrition business. Prior to that, she was the vice president of community and player relations for the Halifax Rainmen (now Halifax Hurricanes). Crnogorac moved to Dartmouth South 40 years ago when her family immigrated from the former Republic of Yugoslavia.

NDP: Claudia Chender owns a commercial property on Portland Street. She is a member of Hawthorn Home and School Association and the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission.

Atlantica Party: Jim Murray previously ran in Dartmouth South in the 2013 election.

Riding background

History: Mancini won the riding in a byelection in 2015 with 35.25 per cent of the vote, after the sudden death of Liberal MLA Allan Rowe. A former Global News anchor, Rowe won the election for the Liberals in 2013, with no incumbent. Before Rowe’s election, the riding was held for three consecutive elections by NDP MLA Marilyn More. Prior to More, the riding went to all three major political parties.

Boundaries: The riding covers downtown Dartmouth including Alderney Landing, and the Woodside, Southdale and Portland Estates neighbourhoods. The riding is bounded by the Macdonald Bridge, Thistle Street and the circumferential Highway.

Demographics: Dartmouth South includes the Dartmouth General Hospital, the NSCC Waterfront Campus, Alderney Landing, the Alderney Gate Public Library, and the Metro Transit ferry to downtown Halifax.