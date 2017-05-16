Police watchdog drops investigation involving 24-year-old injured during arrest

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has discontinued its investigation into an arrest that occurred on April 16, 2017, after determining that the facts of the case don’t fit their mandate.

The SiRT team launched its investigation the day after Halifax Regional Police arrested a 24-year-old male at the Maritime Centre in Halifax. According to SiRT, during the arrest the man suffered an injury to his face.

The case was originally referred to SiRT with the information that the man had suffered a fracture near his eye.

That would fall under SiRT’s mandate to investigate the actions of police that may have “led to serious injury or death, or where those actions may raise a significant public interest.”

However, the organization’s investigation, including interviewing the man and reviewing his health record, found that there was no reason to continue with the investigation. According to SiRT, the man’s medical records, including an X-ray, show that he did not receive a fracture to the eye.

The case has now been referred back to the Halifax police so it can be addressed by the force’s professional standards process.