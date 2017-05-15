1 year later, parents of missing Edmonton woman Amber Wilson plead for information

One year ago, Amber Wilson’s dad dropped her off in downtown Edmonton to meet up with friends. That was the last time he, or anyone else, ever saw her.

“Our family does not have any peace,” Amber’s mother Marty Juknevic said.

“We just want to find Amber and know what happened to her.”

According to EPS, she was dropped off near 102 Street and 100 Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2016.

Edmonton police said Amber has Asperger’s syndrome and other medical conditions that require medication. Her family said she was friends with people who led a high-risk lifestyle.

“Amber’s disappearance is considered to be suspicious in nature,” EPS missing persons unit Const. Shelley Pinch said.

“It’s unusual that in an urban area, there is simply no trace of her.”

While there is no clue what happened to her, the homicide section has been involved from the onset of the investigation and continues to assist.

Police said the family will be placing flyers around the area where she went missing, in hopes a witness will come forward with information.

Amber Wilson, 31, is Caucasian, approximately 5’1″ tall, weighs 105 lbs., and has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes. She has glasses and was last seen wearing a blue pullover sweater and grey pyjama pants.

