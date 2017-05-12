Edmonton police asking public to help find man missing for nearly 2 weeks

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a plea for help from the public on Friday as they try to find a 24-year-old man with autism who hasn’t been heard from for nearly two weeks.

Police said Scott Johnson reportedly walked away from a medical facility in the city’s northeast on the evening of Monday, May 1.

According to police, he has not been in contact with his family, which is considered to be out of character for him.

Johnson is about 6’0″ tall and weighs 300 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and may have facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue dress shirt, grey pants that were torn on the bottom and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Edmonton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.