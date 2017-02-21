Edson woman pleads for information after husband vanishes: ‘It’s not so much frustration, it’s fear’

A west-central Alberta woman says she is growing increasingly concerned more than a week after her 56-year-old husband vanished without a trace.

“It’s not so much frustration, it’s fear,” Catherine Kellerman said of her husband Tyrone’s disappearance. “We want him home.”

On Sunday, the RCMP issued a plea for help from the public as they search for Tyrone Kellerman, who was last seen at the Wal-Mart in Edson at around 10 a.m. on Feb. 13.

READ MORE: Family fears for safety of missing Edson man

Tyrone’s cellphone stopped working the week before he disappeared and the last time she saw him, he was going to get a new one but “nobody’s seen him since,” Catherine said.

On Monday night, she told Global News his disappearance was highly out of character and that she can pinpoint when she knew something was wrong.

“When they called from work,” she said. “My husband has never missed a day of work, you can set your clock by him. He goes to work all the time. Everybody said, if he was mad at me he might not phone me but he would have never missed going to work.”

According to her, Tyrone has worked at Hinton Wood Products for over 30 years. She works at a Hinton pulp mill and the two also own a farm together where they raise two grandchildren.

“Tyrone is my lover, my friend, my mate, a father to my kids [from a previous marriage]. He’s my strength,” Catherine said.

“Please, if you know anything, call and let someone know.”

Tyrone’s family has undertaken field searches in the area to look for him while a pair of his friends have used a plane to search over lakes and rivers where he was known to fish.

But there’s been no trace of her husband or his pickup truck to date, Catherine said.

Mounties issued a description of Tyrone on Sunday. He is 5’9″ and about 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and he wears glasses. He was wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and a plaid jacket the last time he was seen.

A photo of Tyrone can be seen below.

He suffered serious injuries in a car accident in the summer although he was back to work by November, Catherine added.

He walks with a slight limp because of the accident, she said. She also said he has a moustache.

She can’t imagine that anyone who ever encountered him would want to do him harm.

“He’d give you the shirt off his back,” she said. “He’s just one of those men that are honest, true and does everything he’s supposed to do.”

Catherine said that Tyrone grew up in Hinton before moving to Edson. He was born in Jasper.

Tyrone’s truck has also not been found since he disappeared. It is described as a a dark blue Dodge Ram diesel truck with Alberta licence plate BFT-8284. Two photos of the truck can be seen below.

Anyone with information on Tyrone Kellerman’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822 or their local police department.

-With files from Shallima Maharaj and Jennifer Ivanov.