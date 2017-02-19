Family fears for safety of missing Edson man

The family of a missing 56-year old Edson man have turned to the public for help locating him.

Tyrone Kellerman was last seen on Monday, February 13 at the Walmart in Edson around 10 a.m.

According to RCMP, Kellerman may be driving a dark blue Dodge Ram Diesel truck with Alberta plate BFT-8284.

Kellerman is described as:

5’9″ tall

Approximately 200 lbs

Brown hair

Blue eyes with glasses

Blue jeans

Wearing plaid jacket

Red shirt

RCMP say Kellerman’s family is concerned for his safety and well-being and describe his disappearance as “highly out of character.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822 or local police.