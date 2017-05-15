Calgary Stampede introduces SuperPass for unlimited entry to the grounds
If one or two days of Stampeding aren’t enough for you, you’ll like what the Calgary Stampede has planned for this year.
The Stampede is introducing a SuperPass . For $39, plus GST, the SuperPass allows the user unlimited entry during the 10-day event.
“This is the first time we’ve ever offered an unlimited gate admission pass to our guests. It’s a great option for those who don’t want to limit their Stampede experience to just a couple of days,” said Paul Rosenberg, chief operating officer, Calgary Stampede.
The SuperPass is available for purchase online only from May 22-June 12.
The SuperPass is designed for use on mobile devices and allows users to search for times, and locations of the events they are most interested in.
This year’s Calgary Stampede runs from July 7-16.
