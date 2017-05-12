Trump called Colbert a ‘no-talent guy.’ Colbert’s response? ‘I won!’

U.S. President Donald Trump had harsh words for late night host Stephen Colbert in an interview with Time magazine on Monday.

He called the comedian a “no-talent guy” and said “there’s nothing funny about what he says, and what he says is filthy.”

But Colbert wasn’t mad — in fact, he was positively giddy that the president even mentioned his name.

.@StephenAtHome only has one thing to say about being called a "no-talent guy." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/qWJKtuTSaY — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 12, 2017

“Don’t you know, I’ve been trying for a year to get you to say my name,” he joked on Thursday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “And you were very restrained, admirably restrained, but now you did it!”

“I won,” Colbert then whispered.

But the Time interview doesn’t represent the first time that Trump and Colbert have found themselves tangling in the media — if indirectly.

Last week, Colbert made a joke about Trump that was called homophobic, triggered a series of tweets under the #FireColbert hashtag, and a complaint to the FCC.

But Colbert didn’t regret the joke: “I have jokes, he has the launch codes,” he said.

Jon Stewart defended Colbert’s “potty mouth” during a Daily Show reunion on Tuesday.

“That I do,” Colbert said. “But might I say, I learned it from you.”