Stephen Colbert says he doesn’t regret Trump jokes that led to #FireColbert
Stephen Colbert says he “doesn’t regret” his viral rant against U.S. President Donald Trump that aired on Monday’s The Late Show.
Earlier this week Colbert recited a controversial oral-sex joke about Trump that led to a #FireColbert campaign on Twitter.
On Monday, Colbert performed a monologue on the fact that Trump abruptly ended an interview with CBS News political director John Dickerson after the journalist had asked about Trump’s wiretapping claims against former U.S. president Barack Obama.
“Mr. Trump, your presidency, I love your presidency; I call it ‘Disgrace the Nation,'” Colbert said. “The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*** holster.”
On Wednesday night, the host did say that if he had to do it all over again, he’d change a few words.
“Welcome to The Late Show, I’m your host Stephen Colbert,” Colbert greeted his audience. “Still? Am I the host? I’m still the host!”
He immediately addressed the joke that he made about Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Monday show, which some critics called homophobic.
“Now, folks, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset with Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine,” Colbert said. “So, at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that.”
“I believe he can take care of himself. I have jokes, he has the launch codes,” he continued. “While I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be. ”
“I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero,” Colbert said. “I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else, but that.”
The joke from Monday’s episode sparked major backlash from Trump supporters and the #FireColbert hashtag started trending on Twitter.
Other people on Twitter came to Colbert’s defence.
A new Twitter account called @firecolbert was created and began tweeting, “It’s time to #FireColbert! It’s time he be removed from CBS. Let your voice be heard! #Boycott all of Stephen Colbert’s advertisers.”
There is also a new website called, firecolbert.com, which sells T-shirts and coffee mugs with a photo of Colbert attached.
Watch Colbert refuse to apologize in the video above.
