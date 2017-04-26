Stephen Colbert creates ‘The Bold and The Babbling’ soap opera starring Sean Spicer

The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert has created a soap opera starring White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

On Tuesday night’s episode, guests were presented with the new satirical drama, which is a mix of real moments from Spicer’s press briefings and mixed with scenes from popular soap operas.

Colbert’s new soap opera is in response to U.S. President Donald Trump likening Spicer’s daily news briefings to “a daytime soap opera.”

According to the Washington Post, Trump won’t fire Spicer because he “gets great ratings.”

The soap opera, titled The Bold and The Babbling, explores what Spicer’s press briefings would look like during daytime TV.

The clip begins with a voiceover saying, “In response to whether he would fire Sean Spicer, President Trump likened him to a daytime soap opera, noting proudly that his press secretary attracted nearly as many viewers.”

The clip begins with Spicer calling on a female reporter and then switches to a scene of an actress revealing surprising news to Spicer.

“I’m pregnant,” she says while crying.

“That’s the silliest thing I’ve ever heard,” Spicer quickly replies.

“I’m sorry. I’m so, so sorry that I’m putting you through this,” the actress from the same scene responds.

Spicer then gives a confused look and tells her, “This was irresponsible and reckless and at some point April, you’re going to have to take no for an answer.”

You can watch the video in the spot above.