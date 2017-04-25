Stephen Colbert reflects on Donald Trump’s first 100 days: ‘It sure seems longer’

Stephen Colbert spent time reflecting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office on Monday’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“And boy, it sure seems longer,” Colbert joked.

The host criticized Trump for not fulfilling many of his promises during his first 100 days on the job.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert tries to predict what Bill O’Reilly will do next

“The first 100 days are traditionally a time to reflect on accomplishments of a president, and Trump hasn’t got a lot of those,” Colbert said. “He still hasn’t filled his cabinet, he didn’t repeal Obamacare, there are still Muslims.”

Colbert went on to mention things that Trump has accomplished during his time in office thus far.

“But — and it’s a big but — he did sign a law making it easier for mentally ill people to buy guns and for hibernating bears to be hunted, so, took care of his base: insane people who want to murder Yogi,” Colbert said.

WATCH BELOW: Colbert mocks Trump for tweets claiming his phones were tapped

Trump called the milestone, which is on April 29, a “ridiculous standard” in a tweet sent out last week.

No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

Colbert tried to figure out what the “S.C.” referred to in Trump’s tweet. He speculated that it could mean Supreme Court, “Spicer Catastrophe,” or “Stephen Colbert.”

“I got to say, Trump certainly has done a lot for me in the first 100 days. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. And now I feel dirty,” he said.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert’s farewell to Bill O’Reilly: ‘A self-righteous landfill of angry garbage’

The comedian also took time to ridicule Trump over his recent comments to the Associated Press on how he gets network television shows higher ratings than they had during the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Colbert also mentioned that the reporter wrote 16 times that the answer Trump gave was “unintelligible.”

“I have, seem to get very high ratings. I definitely. You know Chris Wallace had 9.2 million people, it’s the highest in the history of the show. [CBS Face the Nation host] Dickerson had 5.2 million people,” said Trump. “It’s the highest for Face of the Nation or as I call it, Deface the Nation. It’s the highest for Deface the Nation since the World Trade Center came down. It’s a tremendous advantage.”

“Mr. President, I know you’re proud of your ratings, but,” Colbert said, “How do I say this — it’s not a good thing to compare yourself to 9/11, right?”

Colbert began to imitate Trump: “My first 100 days have been huge. Titanic, OK? We’re blowing up, OK? Bigger than anything since Nagasaki. That’s how big.”

Watch the clip in the spot above.