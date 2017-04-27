Stephen Colbert says Donald Trump turned the Oval Office into ‘an 8-year-old’s’ dream

Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but poke fun at one detail in a recent Associated Press story about U.S. President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

“With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president,” the Associated Press reported.

“Thank God, I was worried there,” the Late Show host said, while he almost had a panic attack after reading the first part of that sentence. “He’s just turning the Oval Office into an eight-year-old’s drawing of a dream treehouse.”

When you find out the red button Donald Trump pushed was for a Coke. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/9kq7fOdINn Story continues below — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 27, 2017

“‘There will be a button where I get a Coke wherever I want, a slide with a ball pit, and Bigfoot sleeps over and he teaches me karate,’” Colbert said while impersonating Trump’s demands.

“Good for him!” Colbert said. “The president deserves to be refreshed. A butler bringing him his Coke, really living the dream. I believe we have a photograph of the butler?”

He proceeded to show his audience a photo of the butler holding a coke but the butler was New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Earlier in the show, Colbert mentioned Trump’s tax plan. “That plan? Never release Trump’s taxes,” he said.

“To explain the plan, Trump sent out his team of workin’ class, blue collar former Goldman Sachs executives, Gary Cohn and Steven Mnuchin,” Colbert said.

The plan itself is just “one page of double-spaced bullet points with some hefty margins,” Colbert points out. “I’m going to say it’s not really confidence-building when your tax reform plan is half as long as the instructions to set up a Vitamix.”

One of the main bullet points is to reduce the current seven tax brackets to three.

Oh, yeah, baby, fewer brackets. It’s really going to simplify your office pool during Tax Madness. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4qyzZdxgBq — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 27, 2017

“It’s really going to simplify your office pool during Tax Madness,” Colbert said. “Look at the brackets, it’s poor versus middle class, and rich versus nobody, because they win.”

