Seeding progressing fastest in southeast Saskatchewan: crop report

Seeding of the 2017 crop may be underway in Saskatchewan, but many farmers need warm and dry weather so they can get on the fields.

According to the latest provincial crop report released Thursday, 11 per cent of the crop has been seeded. The five-year average for this time of year is 16 per cent.

READ MORE: 1st crop report of season may dampen spirits among Saskatchewan farmers

Furthest along are producers in the southeast, where 30 per cent is seeded. Farmers have 18 per cent seeded in the southwest.

All other areas in the province are reporting three per cent or less seeded due to rainfall in the past week, leaving fields wet and unable to support equipment.

READ MORE: Snowfall hampers spring harvest for Sask. farmers after wet fall

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at 26 per cent surplus, 71 per cent adequate and three per cent short across the province, while hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated 14 per cent surplus, 80 per cent adequate and six per cent short.