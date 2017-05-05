1st crop report of season may dampen spirits among Saskatchewan farmers
A A
The first crop report of 2017 may dampen spirits among some Saskatchewan farmers.
Many fields are still wet and need warm and dry weather in the coming weeks before seeding happens.
READ MORE: Snowfall hampers spring harvest for Sask. farmers after wet fall
Most producers with crop from last year have been unable to finish their harvest.
Around one-million acres of the 2016 crop remains in the field, primarily in west-central and north-eastern Saskatchewan.
About one per cent of the province’s crop has been planted, compared to the five-year average of six per cent.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.