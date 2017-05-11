Quebec man charged with drug trafficking by New Brunswick RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a 33-year-old man with multiple drug related charges after they stopped a car in the early mornings of May 6, 2017.

According to police, members of the West District RCMP stopped a car near Waterville, N.B. at 1:30 a.m.

Police searched the car and found a “substantial” amount of what they believe to be hashish, cocaine, methamphetamine and steroids.

Maxime Thifault of Montréal, Q.C., has been charged with four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and one count of drug possession.

If convicted, his punishment could range anywhere from nine to 21 years according to Canada’s Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

He’s scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.