May 11, 2017 9:40 am

Quebec man charged with drug trafficking by New Brunswick RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP say that the drugs in this photo are what they found in the car Maxime Thifault was driving

New Brunswick RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP have charged a 33-year-old man with multiple drug related charges after they stopped a car in the early mornings of May 6, 2017.

According to police, members of the West District RCMP stopped a car near Waterville, N.B. at 1:30 a.m.

Police searched the car and found a “substantial” amount of what they believe to be hashish, cocaine, methamphetamine and steroids.

Maxime Thifault of Montréal, Q.C., has been charged with four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and one count of drug possession.

If convicted, his punishment could range anywhere from nine to 21 years according to Canada’s Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

He’s scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

