N.B. Mounties release images of break and enter suspects
RCMP have released surveillance video footage captured during a series of break-ins carried out early Saturday morning in Saint-Paul-de-Kent and Harcourt, N.B.
The Mounties are now asking for help in identifying two individuals wanted in connection with the two break and enters.
According to the RCMP, in the early morning of April 15, 2017, the Co-op in Saint-Paul-de-Kent and Harry’s Variety in Harcourt were each broken into.
Both suspects fled before anything was taken.
Police are urging anyone with information about these incidents to call the Richibucto RCMP at (506) 523-4611 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
