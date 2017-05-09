Battlefords RCMP searching for missing man Randal Hargreaves

Battlefords RCMP are asking for help in locating a missing man.

Randal Hargreaves, 60, was reported missing after last being seen by family and friends in North Battleford, Sask.

Police said he is known to live a transient lifestyle and is believed to currently be living in Saskatoon.

Hargreaves is five-foot 11 and weighs around 200 pounds. He has short grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hargreaves is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.